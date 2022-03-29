Governor Jared Polis urged President Joe Biden in a March 29 letter to continue the administration’s pause on federal student loan repayments, citing the “historic inflation” that’s causing families to struggle financially.
In December the Biden administration had extended a pause on requiring former students to pay back their federal loans — a break initiated in 2020 during the COVID pandemic — pushing back repayment and any interest accumulation until May 1. The pause has now been in effect for more than two years.
Given the current state of the economy, Polis asked Biden to push back repayments again. He noted that consumer prices have increased by 7.5 percent since last year and the average gas price is $4.25 per gallon, up from $1.50 last year.
“This is a specific and effective way to save people money and keep dollars in the pockets of Coloradans,” Polis wrote. “The past two years of suspended payments have allowed millions of households to weather this storm, yet, unfortunately, families with student debt still struggle to stay afloat as every other aspect of American life becomes more expensive. ...
“Although the White House cannot dictate the price of global oil, it can determine whether or not households are required to resume making monthly payments on government-owned federal student loans,” Polis wrote.