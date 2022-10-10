Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Attorney General Phil Weiser are pushing congressional leadership to pass a bipartisan marijuana banking bill.
Their Oct. 10 letter to congressional leadership urges the passage of the SAFE Banking Act, sponsored by Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter.
“The lack of safe banking and financial services for the cannabis industry in the State of Colorado has become a dire public safety issue for highly regulated cannabis businesses operating in compliance with state law," they wrote.
The U.S. House of Representatives has now passed the SAFE Banking Act seven times and it has significant bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate.
State Treasurer Dave Young and Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey also signed the letter, which continues:
“[T]he lack of safe banking exacerbates the uneven playing field faced by small and minority-owned cannabis businesses, despite their serving the same communities and being subject to the same increased state regulation as other cannabis businesses in the State."
The SAFE Banking Act offers a vital pathway for banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to offer broad scope banking services to legally-operating, state regulated cannabis businesses "without fear of punishment by federal regulators, while also enhancing transparency by providing broader access to reliable sources of information for purposes of regulatory oversight," they told House and Senate leaders.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law, clearing everyone convicted on federal charges of simple possession since it became a crime in the 1970s.
In their letter, Colorado's top officials said they "applaud and support larger efforts between the House and the Senate to address legalization and reform nationally," but note passage of any legislation on legalization is "uncertain" right now.
"Therefore, given the demonstrated broad support for the SAFE Banking Act, coupled with the undeniably strong public policy demands for the immediate relief this legislation will provide, we strongly urge you to take action now and ensure that licensed cannabis businesses have access to banking and financial services.
"Passage and enactment of the SAFE Banking Act will protect cannabis-related businesses, support minority-, women-, and veteran-owned small businesses owners, create jobs, and strengthen public safety in our communities and in the states."