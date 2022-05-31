Governor Jared Polis today signed bills into law that will protect whistleblowers and help Coloradans with low-level criminal records find secure jobs and housing.
In 2020, the legislature passed House Bill 20-1415, establishing protections for whistleblowers during a public health emergency. Senate Bill 22-097 — “Whistleblower Protection Health & Safety” — makes those protections permanent.
SB22-097 protects all public and private sector workers who raise concerns about workplace health and safety practices or hazards to their employer, other workers, the public or government agencies. It also protects workers from retaliation, discrimination, or adverse action; allows workers to wear personal protective equipment while at work without fear of discrimination; and requires employers to notify employees of their rights.
“With the passage of HB 20-1415 we gave workers the protection to speak out about health and safety concerns without fear of retaliation only during public health emergencies,” Pettersen (D-Lakewood), who sponsored the bill with Robert Rodriguez (D-Denver) and Representatives Leslie Herod (D-Denver) and Tom Sullivan (D-Centennial). “Essential workers will still be essential after the pandemic, which is why I am proud to champion this new lawl that will extend these protections permanently and help keep workers and the public safe.”
When employees do raise concerns, various remedy options are included under the bill, including filing a claim with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) or bringing an action in court. The legislation also gives CDLE the authority to enforce and investigate claims.
SEALING CRIMINAL RECORDS
SB 22-099 is a bipartisan bill that helps Coloradans who are already eligible for criminal record sealing, by automatically sealing their records, making it easier for people to find jobs and housing, said Rep. Kerry Tipper (D-Lakewood), who co-sponsored the bill.
The pandemic has made it harder for employers to hire and retain employees and for Coloradans to find adequate housing. Under the law, criminal records that are currently eligible for sealing upon petition, including civil infractions, will now be automatically sealed. This includes the records of victims of human trafficking who have been convicted or charged with prostitution.
“This new law will boost our workforce, increase job opportunities for Coloradans and reduce recidivism by helping people get back on their feet,” Tipper said.