Governor Jared Polis today signed legislation to jumpstart construction of affordable homes, using $40 million of federal pandemic relief funding to support construction of modular, pre-fabricated and manufactured housing.
HB22-1282, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Thornton) and Sen. Jeff Bridges (D-Greenwood Village), was developed based on recommendations from the state’s Affordable Housing Task Force.The funding could be used to build or expand factories, hire additional workers and expand manufacturers’ ability to produce and build innovative homes.
“Nearly every community in our state is looking at how to reduce the cost of housing,” Mullica said in a news release. “This $40 million investment will attract and expand businesses that build high quality innovative homes that cost less. This will save families money on new homes, expand our supply of affordable homes, and create jobs all across Colorado.”
Bridges said too many Coloradans “are getting priced out of the neighborhoods where they work and currently live,” adding that the new law "will create good-paying jobs while quickly increasing our housing stock with quality, affordable homes that will help drive down housing costs and get roofs over heads as quickly as possible.”
The aim is to boost affordable housing stock in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID, as well as increase the rate of homeownership in communities that have traditionally lacked access.