Governor Jared Polis signed the Colorado False Claims Act (CFCA) into law June 7.
The CFCA is modeled off the highly successful federal False Claims Act and empowers whistleblowers with knowledge of government contracting fraud to file lawsuits on behalf of the state.
Whistleblowers who bring forth successful qui tam suits are entitled to up to 30 percent of the proceeds recovered.
"The False Claims Act is the most successful anti-fraud law protecting taxpayers and preventing corruption in government programs,” said whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, in a news release. “Colorado stands to generate billions in revenues by policing fraud in government sponsored programs, both by deterring violations and holding fraudsters accountable. The Colorado lawmakers who have made these improvements possible should be commended."
The CFCA was cosponsored by Democrats Rep. Matt Gray. Rep. Mike Weissman, and Sen. Faith Winter. It boosts enforcement efforts against individuals and companies who fraudulently use taxpayer dollars.
The CFCA covers fraud like submission of false or fraudulent claims to state or local governments and the falsification of records material to false claims.
Prior to the passage of the CFCA, Colorado only had a False Claims Act to cover Medicaid fraud.
The federal False Claims Act was described by a U.S. Assistant Attorney General as “the most powerful tool the American people have to protect the government from fraud.” Since the law was modernized in 1986, False Claims Act whistleblowers have allowed the government to recover over $70 billion, according to the news release.