At the end of his statewide bill signing tour on June 9, Governor Jared Polis released a list of "100 Ways the Polis Administration is Saving Coloradans Money."
From that list of new laws, we've assembled 20 that impact Colorado businesses and entrepreneurs:
Reducing the assessment rate for businesses for the first time in 40 years and giving every business a $30,000 exemption, giving $200 million in property tax relief for businesses between 2023-2024. (A business owner with property worth $500,000 saves $1,200 on average, according to Polis’ office.)
Providing $25 million in property tax relief for farmers, ranchers and properties used for renewable energy production.
Making it nearly free to register to start a business.
Beginning in 2024, health insurers will be required to use prescription drug discounts and rebates to reduce costs for employers and consumers.
Reducing professional licensing costs for health care workers, including nurses.
Creating an income tax credit for early childhood educators that will provide them up to $1,500 extra income each year and reduce childcare costs for everyone else.
Introducing a $24 million per year income tax credit for employers who provide Ecopass, rideshare, or alternative transportation options to save their employees gas money.
Expanding the Rural Jump Start Program, which provides grants and tax relief for new businesses who move into rural or economically distressed areas and hire new employees.
Reducing penalties for late fuel tax filing.
Caterers, food service contractors, and hotel bars/restaurants were allowed to keep three months of state sales tax collections during the pandemic, and will receive three months more relief this summer — saving up to $2,000/month per location.
Exempting most small businesses from the business personal property tax.
Providing owners of rent-producing commercial properties a fast-track property tax appeals process.
Allowing businesses to claim expanded business loss deductions.
Small and mid-size stores are now allowed to keep a higher percentage of their sales tax collections through a larger vendor fee. In 2023 it will increase even more for small retailers.
Doubling the state Earned Income Tax Credit, supplementing wages for workers so that an eligible single filer with one child can now receive $150, over $300 next year, and over $380 by 2024; and eligible joint filers with three or more children can now receive $673, over $1,350 next year, and over $1,700 by 2024.
Voter-approved reductions to the Colorado income tax rate save money for all families and businesses — and the rate will be reduced again this year. The tax cut is fully paid for by eliminating loopholes and deductions, making sure funding for education and health services are not cut.
Providing stipends for teacher residencies and educator licensure exams, cutting the costs to become an educator in Colorado.
Reducing conversion costs for businesses that convert to employee-ownership with a refundable income tax credit of up to $100,000 per conversion.
Reducing unemployment insurance premiums, which will allow businesses to hire more employees and increase wage growth.
Businesses who have been negatively affected by COVID and make economic development commitments can now have more time to use the Job Growth Incentive and Enterprise Zone Tax Credits they already earned.