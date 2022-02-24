Gov. Jared Polis announced a series of steps in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week, including canceling any state contracts with Russian businesses.
And though some political observers and economists predict spikes in natural gas costs due to the war, Colorado Springs Utilities says sharp increases won't affect their customers' bills right away, if ever.
On Feb. 24, Polis issued a release saying he's urged Congress to immediately suspend the federal gas tax and "double down" on the transition to clean energy so that the nation's energy future isn't tied to geopolitical conflicts and global commodities.
The state is home to 11,000 Ukrainians, and Polis says the state will open its arms to refugees from Ukraine, divest from any Russian-owned state assets, ask colleges and universities to reconsider any grants or projects they have with Russia and cancel any state contracts with Kremlin owned entities.
"The Polis administration is also looking across the state government to ensure that agencies are in no way supporting the Russian government and that the State is barring any influence of the Russian government or Russian state-backed interests in the State wherever possible for this extreme act of aggression," the release said.
Polis signed an executive order directing two departments to review state contracts and identify any that are tied to Russian companies or the Russian state. He also directed the state IT director to focus on protecting the state's critical infrastructure from Russian cyber attacks or misinformation efforts.
Meantime, the invasion sent gas and oil prices soaring as the stock market plummeted.
Colorado Springs Utilities' customers just recently got a little relief from spikes in natural gas fuel costs when the Utilities Board, comprised of city council, enacted a slight decrease effective Feb. 1. The city utility passes along fuel costs to customers.
Asked if customers can expect to see another spike in natural gas, Springs Utilities' chief planning and finance officer Tristan Gearhart said in a statement the situation is "fluid" and that officials are monitoring it.
"At this time no electric or gas cost adjustments are needed based on prices we are exposed to," he said. "In addition to monitoring gas market prices, we have gas hedging mechanisms in place this winter such as the propane air plant, physical gas storage bought at low cost available for delivery, and approximately 20 to 50% of average daily volumes of gas volumes bought at fixed prices. All of these hedging tools help offer price stability to our customers."
However, Gearhart said it will take some time to see the full impact of the invasion on supplies. "If as a part of these military actions Russia cuts all natural gas deliveries to NATO members we may see demand and price increases on liquified natural gas exports. That will push natural gas prices up domestically," he said.
Customers can look forward to the end of utility bill hikes imposed last winter after gas prices exploded in February 2021 amid a multi-state ice storm. Utilities has said those increases will be discontinued in May.