Governor Jared Polis gave an update on Colorado’s move from Phase 1A of the vaccination process to Phase 1B, which includes people aged 70 and up.
Polis said the state remains hopeful that Phase 1 can be completed this winter and the move to Phase 2 can happen by the spring.
“The state still expects that with a steady allocation of the vaccine provided by the federal government, Colorado’s general population will have access to the vaccine by the summer,” a news release from Polis’ office states.
“We are getting this done, and our top priority is to save lives and to ensure vaccines are distributed as rapidly as possible to Coloradans,” Polis said. “Our state is off to a great start in 2021 as our state has one of the most successful vaccination programs in the country, but we need to do even better.
“Until we have enough vaccines to widely administer it, we all have to do our part to prevent loss of life and further spread of the virus. We must double down on the strategies that we know keep us safe like wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and staying six feet from others then we’re going to lose this race.”
“As we continue the state’s vaccination process, it is our mission to ensure no community is left behind,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“The ability to vaccinate Coloradans is a moment we’ve all been preparing for and it is thrilling that we are finally here. For CDPHE, it is our mission to efficiently distribute vaccines as quickly as the federal supply chain allows. We are well on our way to making that goal a reality.”
Colorado is working with the state’s major health systems to set up information online portals where Coloradans can sign up to receive information about the vaccine and expects that next week local public health will have the infrastructure in place to begin planning vaccines for essential workforce.
Polis also extended the statewide mask order today.