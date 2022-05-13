Governor Jared Polis is leading a bipartisan call for President Joe Biden to urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve the COVID vaccine for kids under 5.
The move is part of the Polis' administration's long-term COVID response plan, outlined in Polis' Roadmap to Moving Forward.
With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Polis sent a letter calling on President Joe Biden to urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to act quickly to authorize a safe, effective COVID vaccine for children under 5. (A pediatric COVID vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization for children aged 5–11 in October 2021.)
“Parents have been told, over and over again, that COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon for their children," Polis and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden. "They deserve the peace of mind that comes with being able to choose to protect their children through vaccination.
“Ensuring the vaccine is accessible to families with children under 5 will help keep our kids in the classroom and daycare, give parents more peace of mind, and help put the pandemic behind us.
"American families are making long-awaited plans to see grandparents and loved ones, but are anxiously facing the third summer in a row that their youngest children remain unprotected," the letter continues.
"With courts rolling back the mask mandate, parents are given very grave decisions on how to move on past the pandemic with their children still not eligible for the vaccine. Many parents of young children feel left behind, and are angry and dismayed."
The governors urged the FDA "to not delay in reviewing Moderna’s application and give the review of a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine for our youngest children the attention, urgency and action it deserves."
Polis also wrote to Biden in April urging action on the issue.