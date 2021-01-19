Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is hampered by the low supply being sent by the federal government, Gov. Jared Polis said in a Jan. 19 update.
“We're in a race against the virus, a race against time — every dose counts and there is no time to waste,” Polis said.
“We are not getting enough vaccine from the federal government anywhere in the state,” he said.
“We would have the ability to utilize 3-5 times as much vaccine each week with our current distribution infrastructure. Whether it’s Mesa County Health or Denver Health, they are likely getting a quarter or less of what they’d be able to use, because that is the limit of supply.
“Literally for our entire state we received about 80,000 vaccines this week — and they haven’t even told us what we’re going to get next week. So a state of 5.7 million people — 80,000 vaccines in a week.
"I hope the incoming administration is able to ratchet up that supply significantly.
“The reality is we are exhausting our supply each week and it’s frustrating how slow we are receiving vaccination doses,” Polis added.
Polis said there's "a lot of frustration for people over 70 who want the vaccine right away.
“We are using every vaccine that we get in our state every week — no doses sitting on shelves.”
At current supply levels, it will take until the end of February to get doses to every Coloradan over age 70 who wants the vaccine, he said.
Polis said it's exciting that one in five Coloradans over age 70 should receive the vaccine this week, but "sadly, that also means that four in five won't — because the supply isn't here.
“Right now we find out three or four days ahead how many vaccines we're going to get for the following week,” he added. “I let the Biden transition team know that we hope that we can get to a point where we have two weeks notice or at least 10 days notice, so that every dose can be used even quicker."
Polis also discussed a letter he sent to Colorado’s health care providers and local public health agencies, advising that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that had been designated as second doses should now be used as first doses for Coloradans ages 70 and up during the week of Jan. 18-25. Colorado will backfill additional second doses as needed in the upcoming weeks.
Health care providers should retain only enough second doses that are required for this week.
Today the state has 1,685 current cases of COVID-19 and 727 people hospitalized with the disease, Polis said, and COVID-19 has killed 4,502 people in Colorado.
“One out of every 105 Coloradans are contagious with the virus,” he said, “so we need to continue to be careful. Be aware that means if you encounter 100 people a week, it's likely the one of them is contagious. And remember a lot of people are contagious pre-symptomatic — meaning they're contagious for a day or two before they feel sick enough to stay in — or even asymptomatic, especially in the case of people in their 20s and 30s.”