Gov. Jared Polis' administration announced the Community Innovation and Resilience for Care and Learning Equity grants, a community-focused program to save families money on child care and strengthen the child care talent pipeline.
“We are saving Coloradans money, investing in today’s workforce and tomorrow’s future, and taking bold steps to ensure every Colorado family has access to affordable, high-quality child care,” Polis said in a news release.
"The CIRCLE grants will bring real relief to rural, urban, and suburban communities through innovative solutions that make child care more affordable, fill gaps in infant and toddler care, support the health and well-being of children and families, boost child care workforce preparation, contribute to the health and learning of all children, including those with special needs and dual-language learners, and strengthen child care providers’ business practices to make them financially sustainable," the release said.
“Thanks to these grants, Colorado families are going to save money on child care,” Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, who sponsored SB21-236 last year, said in the release. “Child care costs are eating up more and more of families’ expenses while making it harder for parents to return to the workforce. I’m excited to see this important investment to expand access to affordable child care options move forward.”
According to the release, the CIRCLE grants will provide nearly $23 million to childcare providers and community, education and government partners across the state, with each grant ranging from $10,000 to $750,000.
The request for proposal (RFP) will be released on March 15 for a grant period of June 15, 2022 through June 30, 2023. A second round of grant proposals will be accepted in May.
The funding is part of over $275 million from the federal American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act the state received for child care purposes.
Polis and the Colorado General Assembly created the CIRCLE Grant program through a new law last year. The Colorado Department of Human Services-Office of Early Childhood is implementing the CIRCLE Grant program to support families with young children, child care providers and early childhood professionals.
The grants are available to licensed child care providers, including family child care homes, child care centers, and school-based child care programs. It also includes qualified exempt providers under the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, as well as community, education or governmental organizations with innovative ideas to support early childhood in Colorado.
The Office of Early Childhood selected the nonprofit Early Milestones Colorado to distribute the grants and to:
Serve as the key point of contact for questions and information about the CIRCLE Grants.
Provide grants to eligible providers and organizations to fund innovative solutions to child care challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
Provide technical assistance to grantees to accelerate learning and success.
Support grantees in diversity, equity and inclusion activities that strengthen partnerships and eliminate barriers.
Partner with grantees to gather data on the impact and outcomes of the initiative.
The RFP will be posted at earlymilestones.org, which will be updated regularly with videos and tools for application submission.
Also find a link to this information and other stimulus activities at the Office of Early Chidhood’s stimulus website: coecstimulus.com.
Email circle@earlymilestones.org with questions or visit earlymilestones.org/project/circle-grants for more details.