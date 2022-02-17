A significant city code change that would sharply increase developer fees for police and fire service has been postponed from consideration by Colorado Springs Planning Commission.
The commission was supposed to take up the matter today, Feb. 17, but didn't because it was withdrawn.
"Yes, we postponed CPC review of the ordinance. We are doing more refinement to the fee calculations," Peter Wysocky, city planning director, said in an email.
He didn't say what triggered the additional scrutiny, but the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs only recently met with city officials to discuss the fees.
"While our members understand the need for public safety services, we cannot offer a statement until we know more about the proposal's details," Marla Novak, HBA vice president of government affairs, said via email Feb. 16.
"The HBA will continue to be involved in meetings and discussions as a stakeholder. We plan to attend the February 22nd city council work session to listen to the fee presentation and discuss further," she said.
Now, that presentation might not happen.
The fee increases stem from a multi-year study that substantiated a City Auditor's Office 2018 finding that current fees required in annexation agreements for police and fire protection don't fund the full cost of land acquisition, construction, and initial outfitting of the required police and fire stations.
Despite that finding in 2018, the city has yet to adopt new fees.
The new fee structure would have a dramatic impact. Examples given in a city presentation show fees increasing from $72,353 to $167,133 for a specific development of mostly commercial use; from $113,907 to $178,104 for a specific residential development used as an example, and from $95,113 to $269,058 for an industrial development.
Developers currently pay per-acre fees of $677 for police and $1,631 for fire.
To compare, Fort Collins charges a lot more for police and fire protection. Find that schedule here. Those fees, which escalate per year based on rising costs, are assessed per dwelling for residential, not per acre like in Colorado Springs, and, for other developments, are based on square footage.