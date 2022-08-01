Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum's Gift of History campaign kicks off Aug. 2 with a week of public programs to show how it preserves and shares the region's cultural history, and to raise $100,000 to support exhibits, programs and collections.
CSPM Director Matt Mayberry said Gift of History "is a time when we invite our community to support the work we do. Engaging the public is central to our institution’s mission."
Gift of History events include:
Food Truck Tuesday
Tuesday, Aug. 2, 11:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Free; no RSVP required
Lunch & Learn: How do you write a book about the place personality of Colorado Springs?
Wednesday, Aug.3, 12-12:45 p.m.
Free; RSVP required
New Volunteer Information Session
Thursday, Aug. 4, 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Free; RSVP required
Making Memories Downtown History Stroll
Friday, Aug. 5, 3:30–5:15 p.m. and 5:30–7:15 p.m.
Tickets $15; pre-registration required
Gift of History Family Fun Day
Saturday, Aug. 6, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Free; RSVP required
As a free admission museum, the CSPM relies on individuals to support its innovative exhibits, programs and collections. The fundraising campaign ends Aug. 31, 2021. Donate at cspm.org/GiftofHistory.