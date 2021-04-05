The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will present its 2021 Virtual Spring Job Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, April 14.
Open to the general public (ages 18+), the Spring Job Fair features more than 100 businesses — on an interactive, online platform — ready to live chat or video chat with job seekers, according to a PPWFC news release.
Industries represented will include:
- Communications
- Construction/Maintenance
- Customer care
- Cybersecurity
- Education
- Government
- Health care
- Hospitality
- Information technology
- Law enforcement
- Manufacturing
- Retail/Sales
- Staffing
- Technical/Professional
“The Spring Job Fair is always a wonderful opportunity for businesses and job seekers,” PPWFC Communications Manager Becca Tonn said in the release. “We will have more than 100 employers on Premier Virtual, our interactive online job fair platform, and we anticipate more than 400 attendees. It’ll be an exciting day of making connections between businesses that are hiring and people looking for work or to upgrade their careers.”
Registration
Attendees should register beforehand to create their account and upload a résumé at portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4966-2021-spring-community-fair
Make sure to create or update your ConnectingColorado.com account before attending.
Remember to dress for success and be ready for the opportunity of a real-time video interview.
For more information and a list of participating employers, visit ppwfc.org/virtual-spring-job-fair ,