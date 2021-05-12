Business owners operating food and beverage, tourism, or retail businesses in El Paso and Teller counties may be eligible for a new infusion of funding for employee training, courtesy of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
The center is offering up to $50,000 to qualifying businesses through a partnership with Walmart's Lives Empowered program and the Colorado Workforce Development Council. The funding must be used to help "increase the competitiveness of employees and employers," according to a press release issued May 12, such as creating new training programs for employees.
“Many training needs have emerged as businesses recover from the pandemic," said Tamara Moore, workforce administrator. "It’s great we can now help fund training in areas like marketing, employee engagement and creating the new customer experience.”
Applications are due by Tuesday, May 25, and can be submitted at ppwfc.org/retail-hospitality-funds. They will be reviewed based upon the following criteria:
- Criteria
- Employees of a business currently work in one of these industries, approved by the Pikes Peak Regional Retail & Hospitality Sector Partnership:
- Retail
- Hospitality, Tourism and Sports
- Restaurant Food and Beverage Services
Training Qualifications
Training should be:
Designed to meet the special requirements of an employer or group of employers to develop and retain a skilled workforce
Provide opportunity for:
Career development
Wage increase
Position change
Expansion of duties
Business Deadlines
Deadline for applications: Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Announcement of winners: Thursday, May 27, 2021
Mandatory virtual instruction sessions for awardees:
(Attend one): Friday, May 28, or Monday, May 31
Deadline for employer contracts: Friday, June 11
Deadline for completion of employee training: Friday, Sept. 24
Deadline for employer invoices & certificates: Thursday, Sept. 31