A new program that provides home delivery of food and essential supplies to those in need launched April 25.
Ride United Last Mile Delivery, which benefits seniors, people with health issues, those struggling with transportation and those suffering from the economic impact of COVID, was created through a partnership between Pikes Peak United Way and DoorDash’s Project DASH.
Through DoorDash drivers, known as Dashers, the deliveries emphasize privacy and convenience in addition to relieving stress and lines at local food pantries.
Ride United, a United Way transportation access program, expanded to include deliveries of food and essential items during the pandemic, forming the Last Mile Delivery program.
Locally, the Pikes Peak United Way 211 team responded to nearly 36,000 calls in 2021, at least 1,400 calls where the primary request was food.
Food donations for Last Mile Delivery are provided by Care and Share foodbank.
DoorDash provided more than 507,000 free food deliveries nationally in 2021. After seeing large-scale programmatic success among similar vulnerable populations, Pikes Peak United Way 211 partnered with DoorDash to bring the program to Colorado Springs.
“We could not be more thankful for the opportunity to partner with DoorDash through the Ride United Last Mile Delivery Program,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way president and CEO. “This unique collaboration allows us to help address hunger and complex community challenges in our community. We can better reach members of our community who need support and help alleviate the stress that many food pantries are currently experiencing at the same time.”
Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks and food pantries while emphasizing convenience and dignity, said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive director of government and nonprofit.
“We are honored to partner with Pikes Peak United Way to broaden food access in Colorado Springs,” Graunke said. “We’re excited to continue growing this work in a sustainable way for our food bank and food pantry partners across the country to continue to meet the ongoing need.”
Every day, clients contact Pikes Peak United Way 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services, and child care and family services.
Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit 211.org for more contact information.
Pikes Peak United Way is celebrating its 100th year and will be hosting a series of celebratory events in 2022 and 2023. Visit ppunitedway.org for more information.