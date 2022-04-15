President Joe Biden has appointed Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, to be a regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
El Paso County officials announced on April 14 that Marcoulier will be administrator of the SBA’s Region 8 office in Denver, which serves Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. She will leave the Pikes Peak SBDC, which she has directed since 2012, on May 20 and start her work for the SBA on May 23, a county press release said.
The release said she will be a “key player” in Biden’s efforts to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.
"In 10 years with the Pikes Peak SBDC I have learned a great deal about small business resources and have created lifelong partnerships and friends," Marcoulier told the Business Journal. "I am going to miss it dearly but am very excited to represent and support businesses for the Rocky Mountain region."
In her time at Pikes Peak SBDC, Marcoulier said, learned about "the day-to-day needs, struggles and successes of small business as well as the necessities of disaster relief — fires, floods and now the pandemic.
"The opportunity to support the organization that provided us with the resources my team and I worked on each day, is a dream," she said.
Marcoulier holds several other posts in the Pikes Peak region. She serves on the Pikes Peak Workforce Development Board, as vice-chair for Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, and as president of the Colorado Business Development Foundation. She is also on business boards and committees for UCCS and Pikes Peak Community College.
Marcoulier was named a Colorado Springs Business Journal Rising Star in 2013, and was also recognized in the Business Journal's 2013 Women of Influence awards.
Crystal LaTier, executive director of economic development for El Paso County, said Marcoulier, "with her extraordinary passion and energy, will serve as a strong advocate and voice for SBA programs to support and advance small businesses.
“I've had the great pleasure of working closely with Aikta, and I am excited she will be bringing her vast experience and many regional partnerships to her new role,” she added.