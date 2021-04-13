The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado are seeking nominees for outstanding small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The winners will be recognized during the 2021 Small Business Week, June 6-10.
Nominations are open through April 25 for:
- Small Business Person of the Year
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- Small Business Champion of the Year
- Family-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.
The annual Small Business Week, presented by the SBDC, BBB and U.S. Bank, will kick off with a food truck cook-off June 6, that will be held drive-through style. A special people’s choice award will be presented to the most popular food truck.
Other events include a variety of workshops and events throughout the week to educate, celebrate and champion small businesses in the Pikes Peak region, and an awards celebration on June 10.
The local Small Business Week is held in conjunction with the Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week.
For more information on events and workshops for 2021 Small Business Week and to nominate a small business or entrepreneur, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/events/week.