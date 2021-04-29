Pikes Peak Library District will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with Gov. Jared Polis’ Vaccines for All plan. The first clinic takes place at Sand Creek Library beginning Wednesday, May 5, with a focus on vaccinating 250 community members in Southeastern Colorado Springs.
Sand Creek Library, located at 1821 S. Academy Blvd., will host the clinic from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with vaccinators administrating the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while supplies last. Appointments are required and can be made online in English or Spanish directly here through the State of Colorado’s registration website. No ID or insurance is needed, and an American Sign Language interpreter and Spanish translator will be on-site for the clinic as well.
PPLD was selected as a vaccine equity clinic site as part of the governor’s efforts to ensure that every person in Colorado has access to the vaccine, no matter who they are or where they live. These clinics focus on serving Coloradans who face barriers to accessing health care.
“Since we began distributing vaccines to communities across our state, we have made a concerted effort to do so in a way that is equitable, saves the most lives, and ends the immediate public health crisis as quickly as possible,” Gov. Polis said in a news release. “With each vaccine administered we take another step toward getting back to life as we knew it. I want to thank community organizations across our state for their partnership in ensuring that every person who wants a vaccine, can get one.”
PPLD plans to host clinics at other library locations across El Paso County in the coming weeks. Future vaccine clinic locations, dates and times will be posted at ppld.org/vaccines.
“We’re here to connect people with information, resources and services,” Teona Shainidze Krebs, chief public services officer and deputy chief librarian for PPLD, said in the release. “We appreciate the opportunity to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with the Governor’s Office so more community members who want access to the vaccine have an opportunity to get it.”