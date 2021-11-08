Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, the only nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider in El Paso and Teller counties, is hosting its 37th Annual Trees of Life tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, on the south lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
"During the winter holiday season, the trees surrounding the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will be lit up with white lights for the Trees of Life celebration in memory and honor of thousands of loved ones," a news release said. "This long-standing community tradition also pays tribute to our military and first responders by illuminating a special red, white, and blue tree in their honor. The event is free and open to the public. Names can be provided of loved ones to be read aloud in remembrance. Local musical talents and complimentary refreshments will also be provided."
“This remembrance celebration is a tradition for Pikes Peak Hospice that our community has come to know and cherish for nearly four decades,” Dawn Darvalics, president of Pikes Peak Hospice, said in the release. “The holiday season can be a difficult time for many who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Being able to continue this year with the in-person tree lighting is a meaningful and symbolic way to treasure their memory.”
For more information, visit pikespeakhospice.org/treesoflife.