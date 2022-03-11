Pikes Peak Community College is set to change its name to Pikes Peak State College, pending approval by the state Legislature.
PPCC was originally named El Paso County College when it was established in 1968. As the college grew and expanded its offerings, it was renamed Pikes Peak Community College in 1978.
It is again seeking to modernize its name to help foster enrolment growth, build partnerships, market the institution and increase overall competitiveness in the region.
"Like some of our sister colleges who recently dropped 'junior college' from their name, Pikes Peak needs to step up to a more aspirational moniker," PPCC President Lance Bolton said.
While the name change does not alter PPCC's focus on two-year degrees and certificates, it reflects the college's expansion into four-year degrees.
Bolton made the name change request to the Legislature last fall. House Reps. Marc Snyder and Tony Exum and Senate Reps. Paul Lundeen and Pete Lee sponsored the bill. Several local organizations wrote letters of support for the change.
According to a news release from PPCC, the new name "works to strategically brand the college, remaining market relevant to prospective students and employers, and in turn helps their community thrive."