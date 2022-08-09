Sunrise openings are back on Pikes Peak – America's Mountain for the first time since 2018.
That means Aug. 27 and Sept. 11, visitors can access the Pikes Peak Highway from 4:45-6:30 a.m., and the new Summit Visitor Center will be open during those times.
Sunrise openings weren't offered while the Summit Visitor Center was under construction.
Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain manager said the sunrise openings are "a spectacular and peaceful way to enjoy the first morning light from the top of America’s Mountain, and a great chance to also check out the new and improved Summit Visitor Center."
A timed entry permit and admission must be purchased in advance online at DrivePikesPeak.com. No sales will be made at the Gateway and there'll be no access to the North Slope Recreation Area during the sunrise openings.
The special events are weather permitting. Visitors are encouraged to call (719) 385-7325 for current highway conditions. Find hours of operation and more at PikesPeakColorado.com.