The city has hired a new manager of Pikes Peak - America's Mountain, after Jack Glavan retired last summer.
The new manager is Skyler Rorabaugh, who served as director of campus recreation at UCCS. There, he oversaw campus recreational facilities and operations, including financial management, community outreach, strategic planning, project and team management, sustainability, programming, and safety and risk management responsibilities.
As Pikes Peak manager, he'll manage, supervise, and coordinate activities and operations for the Pikes Peak Highway, North and South Slope recreation areas, Crystal Reservoir Gift Shop, Historic Glen Cove Inn, and the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, which opened in June 2021.
Last year, Pikes Peak drew 550,381 visitors, the third highest annual visitation in the mountain’s history. The city operates the highway, recreation areas and facilities as part of a special use permit from the USDA Forest Service.
“Skyler brings more than two decades of leadership experience to Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, and we are thrilled to have someone with his capabilities and vision take on the responsibilities of the mountain,” Karen Palus, Colorado Springs’ Parks Recreation & Cultural Services director, said in a release. “Pikes Peak is a destination unlike any other, and Skyler brings with him an incredible passion for the outdoors, enthusiasm for working with the community, an unwavering commitment to safety, and a knack for creating memorable and lasting experiences. It’s an exciting time for Pikes Peak.”
Rorabaugh said, “This mountain is an important landmark in Colorado Springs, and it’s an honor to be selected to serve in this position. I will strive to continue to create unforgettable experiences for all who visit the mountain – whether it’s driving to the summit, fishing in one of the incredible reservoirs or racing to the top by car, foot or bike in the International Hill Climb, Cycling Hill Climb, or Ascent and Marathon. There are so many experiences to be had on Pikes Peak, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Rorabaugh's résumé includes serving as executive director of the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District in Estes Park; executive director of the Turner Recreation Commission in Kansas City, Kansas; aquatics director and recreation manager for the city of Bonner Springs, Kansas; and executive director of the Ellis, Kansas, Recreation Commission. He has a bachelor's and master’s degree from Fort Hays State University in Kansas, and has lived here since 2015 with his wife, two children and their dog, Pearl.
Rorabaugh will be paid $128,908 a year, more than Glavan's salary of $114,633 when he retired last summer after serving as manager of Pikes Peak for 13 years. He was hired in 1995 as a senior civil engineer.
City spokesperson Vanessa Zink explains the salary differential this say: "Please note that between Jack’s retirement and Skyler’s recruitment, responsibilities were added to this position including permanent oversight and management of the North and South Slope Recreation Areas. Also, compensation did an assessment of the labor market and this particular job and found that all the salary ranges for 2022 needed to move up 3%, and that this position needed to be moved to a higher level to be more competitive with comparative jobs with similar levels of skill, effort and responsibility. This resulted in it being moved up two zones on our salary schedule. Other classification moves also occurred in 2022, as in 2020 and 2021, they were not adjusted due to COVID budget restrictions."
