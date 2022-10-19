TIME announced Oct. 18 that Kevin Shaughnessy, executive vice president and partner at Phil Long Dealerships, has been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award.
Shaughnessy is one of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Dallas, on Jan. 27, 2023.
"The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors," according to a news release issued by Phil Long. "The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service."
According to the release, Shaughnessy was chosen to represent the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition — one of 48 auto dealers nominated for the 54th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.
Shaughnessy, who attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, launched his retail automotive career in 1990 at a Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“I was lucky enough to be hired to sell cars by my first mentor and great friend to this day, Mike Blair,” Shaughnessy said in the release. “Mike is an amazing ‘car guy’ who was kind enough to share his knowledge and experience with me through the years.”
Shaughnessy joined Phil Long Ford of Denver in 2006 as general sales manager. He assumed the role of general manager in 2011 and managing partner in 2013. In 2018, Shaughnessy was named vice president and managing partner of the entire dealership group.
Today, Shaughnessy is executive vice president and partner in Phil Long Dealerships, which encompasses new-car stores in Colorado and New Mexico, representing brands Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru and Toyota.
Shaughnessy has held leadership positions on the Ford National Dealer Council and Ford Dealers Advertising Fund in Colorado. He was also selected by the governor to serve on the Colorado Motor Vehicle Dealer Board in 2020.
“I am proud to be a part of helping to organize Ford’s support in the Rocky Mountain Region,” he said. “These efforts have resulted in partnerships with the Special Forces Foundation, Shield616, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Craig Hospital and Colorado Avalanche's Most Valuable Teacher Awards, among others.”
Shaughnessy also serves on the board of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, since 2020. The nonprofit, founded by Shaughnessy’s partner Jay Cimino, has served nearly 13,000 veterans, military members, and their families, and provides a range of support programs including transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, and connection to community resources.
Shaughnessy also oversees Phil Long Dealerships’ annual United Way workplace campaign and Susan G. Komen Colorado partnership. He also directs the company’s philanthropic giving by leading the Corporate Sponsorship & Philanthropy Committee.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally.
In its 12th year as exclusive sponsor, Ally also will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.
“For over 50 years, TIME has been committed to recognizing the impact of automotive dealers on their communities with the TIME Dealer of the Year award," Edward Felsenthal, editor in chief and CEO, TIME, said in the release. "We are proud to continue the legacy of honoring these works of service with our partners at Ally.”
Shaughnessy was nominated for this award by Tim Jackson, president and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.