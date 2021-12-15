Phil Long Dealerships, the largest privately held automotive group in Colorado, has acquired Cooke Motors in Trinidad.
Effective Dec. 1, Phil Long Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram join the Phil Long family of dealerships, growing its footprint in Las Animas County to six dealerships, expanding its network of auto brands to 15 and becoming the only new vehicle dealer in Trinidad.
“For years, we have been planning on expanding in my hometown of Trinidad,” said Jay Cimino, president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships. “My family has a long history of being in the car business here. My father ran the Triangle Chevrolet dealership in the 1940s, and thereafter, my uncle managed it until the 1980s. We’re proud to welcome five new dealerships to our automotive group and increase our presence in Southern Colorado.”
The dealerships will be overseen by Donnie Allen, general manager, who started his career in the automotive industry in Detroit working in Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships, and has held various positions in the automotive group’s dealerships in Glenwood Springs, Denver and Colorado Springs.
Through the network of Phil Long Dealerships, customers of Phil Long Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram have access to 2,000 new and pre-owned vehicles.
“It’s my Colorado dream to live in Trinidad,” Allen said. “I believe a car dealership should have a giver’s mentality. I want to give each of our customers a positive experience. This is going to become a destination dealership.”
Upgrades are underway in the dealerships’ parts and services departments. All-new equipment is being installed, including state-of-the-art wheel alignment, balancing and tire rotation machines, and brake safety diagnostic testing.
Customers will soon have the added convenience of online scheduling of service appointments and a readily available inventory of parts and accessories.
Future plans include a brand-new, larger facility that will house all five dealerships with ample parking space and easily accessible service bays.
Within the modern architecture build-out, designs include a Phil’s Accessories outfitter store reminiscent of Trinidad’s historic brick buildings, where customers can find gear and equipment for both local and remote adventure destinations.
“Having great American brands Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram added to our family of dealerships enables us to provide more vehicle choices and offer a larger selection at the lowest prices while delivering great customer service, said Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of operations and partner of Phil Long Dealerships. “We’re excited to have Donnie lead our new dealerships and for his team to build relationships with residents locally and in surrounding communities.”
Six months ago, the auto group added Phil Long Subaru of Glenwood Springs as its 18th dealership and second location on the Western Slope. Phil Long Dealerships welcomes its newest Trinidad employees to its 1,100-member team located throughout Colorado and New Mexico.
Phil Long Ford, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram dealerships are located at 422 E Main Street. Showroom hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Service hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 pm. Saturdays.
For more information, call 719-846-4100.