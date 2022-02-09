Healthgrades, a platform that connects patients with health care providers, has named Penrose-St. Francis Health Services one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals in 2022.
Both Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center were recognized in the Healthgrades listing, placing them in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country and naming Penrose-St. Francis Health Services as an overall leader in clinical excellence.
This is the third consecutive year that Penrose-St. Francis is among America’s 250 Best Hospitals.
Penrose-St. Francis was recognized as among America’s top 50 best facilities for surgical care; America’s 100 Best for coronary intervention, joint replacement, orthopedic surgery, prostate surgery and spine surgery. In addition, Penrose-St. Francis received a critical care excellence award for the third consecutive year.
To assess overall hospital performance, Healthgrades reviewed outcomes across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Recipients of this award have consistently delivered better than expected outcomes for their patients.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as America’s 250 Best Hospitals from Healthgrades for the third year in a row," said Brian Erling, CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. “This recognition shines a light on our incredible associates and caregivers for the care they provide to our community. We are proud to say that Centura Health is home to the only hospital in Colorado Springs to receive this award.”
Regarding recognition for America’s 50 best in surgical care, “this honor is for both of our hospitals and exemplifies the great care and compassion we provide to surgical patients on the entire continuum, from pre-anesthesia testing to the operating room, inpatient care, therapy and beyond,” Erling said.
With tools like hospital ratings and awards, Healthgrades helps consumers make health care decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care.
Visit Healthgrades.com to view Penrose-St. Francis Health Services’ performance and profile.
