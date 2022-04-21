Peak Vista Community Health Centers will have a new location in Downtown Colorado Springs, opening for patients on April 22, the nonprofit health care organization announced in a press release.
The new center on East Las Vegas Street near South Tejon Street, called Health Center Downtown, replaced Peak Vista’s Health Center at Rio Grande, which closed on April 21.
Health Center Downtown will offer medical, dental and behavioral health services and provide social services, according to the press release. It will serve patients in and nearby the 80903 ZIP code, including people experiencing homelessness, the release said.
Dr. Emily Ptaszek, president and CEO of Peak Vista, said in the release that the organization faced supply chain issues, rising materials costs and labor shortages while constructing the new health care center over the last eight months. Peak Vista hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20 to celebrate its opening.
“We made it happen because it is what our community needs, and it is what community health centers do,” Ptaszek said. “None of this would be possible without the unwavering determination and hard work of our Peak Vista team, construction partners and community partners.”