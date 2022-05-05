Peak Dental Services, a Springs-based dental services organization with about a dozen affiliated practices around the city, will now offer hygienists a stake in the company via an ownership package.
According to a press release, nearly 60 percent of Peak’s more than 90 owner dentists and specialists have an unspecified ownership stake in the company already. About 10 percent of hygienists company-wide decided to join during the first round of ownership packages offered to them.
Dentists and hygienists now have the same opportunities for equity ownership. The company declined to provide the exact percentage of ownership stake they are offered.
The leadership of Peak Dental, which contracts with private dental practices to provide business management services, felt it was important to include hygienists in the company’s ownership to recognize their importance to the practices, the release said. An upper-level group of Peak’s hygienists work both full-time serving patients, but also travel to other locations in the company’s 50-practice network to mentor and onboard new hygienists.
“It is with that spirit of collaboration and cooperation that Peak Dental Services decided to reward the hygiene team with an unprecedented ownership package and create a sense of community for colleagues to lean on,” said Amanda Mendoza, Peak’s hygiene director.
Peak’s owner dentists voted unanimously to allow the hygienists to have ownership stake, not just in their individual practices, but in Peak as a whole.
“Peak Dental Services made a bold move and offered ownership in Peak itself, not just in the doctor or hygienist’s dental practice,” CEO A.J. Peak said in the release. “It is disingenuous to limit the ownership package to the dental practice because our providers’ prosperity would be limited to those 4 walls.”