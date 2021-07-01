Pueblo Community College has established a three-year philanthropic partnership with Boston-based Security Innovation, a software security assessment and training firm, which will allow PCC students access to the latest in cybersecurity software training and technology.
According to a PCC-issued news release, Security Innovation is a pioneer in the software security industry with clients such as Microsoft, Disney, Verizon and Target.
"The company will provide, at no cost to PCC, an extensive catalog of computer-based training and innovative, hands-on web application cyber ranges that address today’s most pressing software security issues," the release said. "Because all of the Security Innovation training resources are online, students at all PCC locations — Pueblo, Cañon City, Mancos, Durango and Bayfield — will be able to utilize them."
“This partnership impacts the nuts and bolts of our cybersecurity curriculum. It would take us years to build what they are offering us,” Jennifer Sherman, dean of PCC’s business and advanced technology division, said in the release. “By allowing us to use their courseware and cyber ranges, we’re able to train to the current industry standard.”
“What really motivated us to partner with PCC is their commitment to providing their students with the skills that are in high demand right now and a willingness to be innovative in their curriculum delivery to meet the needs of the modern workforce,” Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation, said in the release. “Additionally, their programs are accessible to historically underrepresented communities. This is critical for remediating the dire lack of diversity in cybersecurity.”
There is an acute demand for skilled employees in the cybersecurity field, with approximately 460,000 job openings nationwide.
“This is a big deal for our students,” said Krakow. “By having access to the cyber range, we’re years ahead of the game. The SI content really aligns with our secure software development program and we can customize by choosing the cyber range modules that fit our curriculum.”
”Our students will be competitive locally, regionally and nationally when they graduate,” Sherman said. “It’s their ticket to a big career in an industry that has a severe shortage of skilled employees.”