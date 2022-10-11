Parkview Health System will join UCHealth in 2023, and UCHealth plans to inject $200 million into the system over the next few years.
The two health systems announced the plans in a news release Oct. 11. The $200 million investment in Parkview, which has hospitals and clinics in Pueblo, Cañon City and Colorado City, includes a $5 million donation to the Parkview Foundation to create a fund for patients, the Pueblo community and Parkview Medical Center, the system’s hospital.
UCHealth also plans to introduce advanced treatments and clinical trials at Parkview’s Pueblo facilities, giving patients "access [to] the most innovative care and achieve excellent outcomes in the region,” the release said.
Parkview has been facing “financial challenges” due to the COVID pandemic, economy and a high volume of patients who are on government health care, Leslie Barnes, Parkview’s president and CEO, said in the release. About 80 percent of patients treated at the hospital are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or another public program — one of the highest volumes in the state, she said.
“This, combined with the current economic environment, is challenging the future of the hospital,” Barnes said. “Joining UCHealth will provide new resources and long-term stability for Parkview’s patients, staff, providers and the broader community, while allowing us to continue caring for underserved patients in our community.”
Parkview’s 3,000 staff members, providers and leaders will keep their current positions and benefits “for the foreseeable future,” the release said. More details about the merger, which was confirmed by a letter of intent on Oct. 7, will be determined and shared with staff by mid-2023, the release said.