Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker Hannifin Corporation, a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies, is expanding its Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division into Colorado Springs. Parker’s Aerospace Filtration Division is currently located in the city.
"The Colorado Springs site, located on Garden of the Gods Road, currently includes engineering design, development, and testing of aviation fuel filtration systems and filters," according to a news release issued by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. "The site also manufactures fuel quality test kits, small filtration housings for diesel, aviation gasoline and jet fuel applications, and oil filtration and dry-out systems for utilities and companies supporting power distribution systems."
According to the chamber, Parker will remodel and upgrade the Springs facility, adding the ability to manufacture fuel and oil filter assemblies for automotive and medium-duty industry applications. According to the release, "[t]he investment is expected to create 52 new jobs during the first phase with the potential for a second phase build-out in the future."
“Parker is excited to announce this investment in the future of our Colorado Springs facility. By expanding the site’s product development and manufacturing capacity, this project will enable us to continue providing our customers with advanced technology solutions," Steve Zimmerman, general manager, Parker Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division, said in the release. "We greatly appreciate the support of our partners at the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation for their help in making this initiative possible.”
The chamber's Kelly Leaverton, director, business retention and expansion, said, “Parker’s engineering and manufacturing solutions serve a strong and diverse global market, making its local site a significant asset for our region’s manufacturing industry. We, along with the City of Colorado Springs, look forward to supporting their team as they grow and diversify their product portfolio here.”
The Chamber & EDC collaborated with the city of Colorado Springs’ Rapid Response Team to make the expansion feasible. The Rapid Response Team, managed by the city of Colorado Springs’ Economic Development Division, provides qualifying primary employers with expedited development plan review and permitting.
"The Rapid Response Team reduces the time it generally takes for plans to move through the approval process by about half," the release said.