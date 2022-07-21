Panorama Park is reopening after an $8.5 million makeover — the largest neighborhood park renovation in Colorado Springs history.
The 13.5 acre park, in the city's Southeast, reopens Saturday, Aug. 20 with new features including a splashpad, universally accessible playground, bike park with three separate courses, a youth area with skateable features, a custom-designed climbing boulder, basketball courts, fitness stations, a multi-use sports field, and a community-made tile art mural.
The $8.5 million project cost includes an investment by the city of Colorado Springs totaling $5.5 million, along with $3 million from private and nonprofit organizations. Key project partners included the Trust for Public Land, which helped lead the master planning and fundraising efforts, RISE Southeast Colorado Springs, and El Paso County Public Health.
The project broke ground May 8, and Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Acting Director Britt Haley described the collaboration as "a project more substantial than any of us could have done alone."
"The passion and involvement of southeast community members – led by resident leaders from RISE Southeast Colorado Springs — has made a critical difference in bringing this incredible transformation to life," Haley said. "The support has been tremendous, and we are eager to reopen Panorama with a commitment to serve the surrounding neighborhoods with diverse programming well into the future.”
The free, family-friendly celebration on Aug. 20 includes musical performances by local artists, drop-in sport clinics, giveaways, cycling demonstrations, outdoor classroom instruction, demonstrations in the skatepark, and an opening ceremony featuring Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius and the Panorama Middle School choir.
Panorama is located at 4540 Fenton Road. More event details will be shared as they become available at ColoradoSprings.gov/PanoramaPark.