Five panelists will share decades of experience in business, military, community and nonprofit leadership at the Colorado Springs Business & Leadership event on June 1.
The panelists are Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge; Harrison Hunter, growth and development director for Northwestern Mutual; Rodney Gullatte Jr., certified ethical hacker and CEO of Firma IT Solutions; Lt. Gen. Mark Schwartz (ret.); and Michelle Talarico, co-owner of Picnic Basket Catering Collective.
Presented by the Colorado Springs Business Journal and the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute, the event runs 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 1 at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.
“This panel of leaders brings a range of backgrounds and a range of expertise, and they are all leaders in their own right in this city,” said CSLI Executive Director Jennifer Taylor. “They have leveraged their leadership skills to have a positive impact in our community.”