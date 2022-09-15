A judge ordered Martha Sutherland, the former owner of a pre-weight loss surgery therapy company based in Colorado Springs, to pay $204,000 in restitution for committing Medicaid fraud, the Colorado Attorney General announced.
Sutherland, who owned and operated Summit Assessments & Therapy (formerly Front Range Mental Health), appeared in El Paso County District Court on Sept. 14 and pleaded guilty to felony theft, said a press release from the attorney general’s office. She was also sentenced to two years probation, the release said.
“Those who defraud the system that helps vulnerable Coloradans receive the care they need must be held accountable,” AG Phil Weiser said in the press release. “I applaud our team’s ongoing work to uncover misuse of Medicaid fund dollars and recover that money for those who need it.”
Sutherland “frequently” submitted Medicaid claims for services that never happened, sometimes filing two or three times for the same service, according to an affidavit filed in May in district court. The AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit estimated that between May 2019 and February 2021, Sutherland stole $240,238, the affidavit said.
Sutherland ran the pre-bariatric surgery mental health firm out of a primary office on East Vermijo Avenue, the affidavit said. The company was also registered under the name Sutherland Counseling, LLC with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, and document filings show that the LLC was voluntarily dissolved on June 14.