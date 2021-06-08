The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance is launching a collaborative community campaign to encourage those enjoying outdoor recreation in the Pikes Peak region to respect both the resource and one another.
"The Pikes Peak region, along with the rest of the Colorado front range, has experienced significant growth in outdoor recreation use over the past several years. The pandemic has only magnified this growth and created many new recreational users," a PPORA-issued news release said.
Becky Leinweber, PPORA executive director, said in the release, “The great news is that so many are experiencing the tremendous benefits to their health and well-being by spending time outdoors and our communities are enjoying the economic benefits of a strong outdoor economy. The bad news is that this increased volume, and some poor outdoor ethics, is diminishing the experiences of all users and having negative impacts to our natural and recreational resources.”
PPORA is bringing land managers, industry and community partners together to focus on education and awareness to help minimize these impacts through a collaborative campaign, the central focus of which is Leave No Trace principles. A Campaign Toolkit serves as a resource for anyone who wants to share the messaging and encourage residents and visitors to recreate respectfully and responsibly and includes videos, social posts, images, leaders available for interviews, and more. Learn more at ppora.org/respect-campaign-resource-toolkit.