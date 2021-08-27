Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Primavera and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced this week that Orbit Fab, a multi-orbit refueling servicing company (The Gas Station in Space) has chosen to relocate its headquarters and engineering team from San Francisco to Denver.
“More and more companies are moving to Colorado because of quality of life and our state is the best place to live, work and build a business," Polis said in a news release. "We’re thrilled that so many innovative businesses are recognizing this, investing in Colorado and creating jobs. We’re pleased to welcome Orbit Fab to our state and look forward to watching their growth.”
Orbit Fab joins companies PteroDynamics and iSpace who have recently relocated, expanded and created new jobs in Colorado.
“Colorado is home to the highest concentration of private aerospace employment in the country and a world-renowned center of innovation and research,” Primavera said. “We are excited that Orbit Fab is joining Colorado’s thriving and dynamic aerospace ecosystem.”
Orbit Fab anticipates creating approximately 196 new jobs in aerospace and software engineering, as well as technicians and business development professionals. The average annual wage for these positions is anticipated to be $95,867, higher than 100 percent of each of the areas they are exploring, the release said.
Colorado competed with Florida and Texas for the Orbit Fab headquarters.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was on hand at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs and congratulated the company.
"Colorado leads our country in space across national security and private industry," Bennet said. "Orbit Fab is an example of how Colorado's leadership in research and development in space technology is creating jobs and driving our economy. I look forward to seeing how the capabilities of Orbit Fab will grow existing space businesses and expand opportunities for future space endeavors."
“While there are several states with an aerospace presence in the U.S., Colorado made the most sense for our team,” said Daniel Faber, CEO at Orbit Fab. “From the beginning of our selection process, the combination of Metro Denver EDC’s industry data and collaborative approach made it clear that we would be joining a thriving aerospace environment with a ton of growth potential. We have no doubt that we’ll hit the ground running in Denver.”
Aerospace is a key industry along the Front Range and includes military installations and command, private aerospace, academic and research institutions, and government entities.
“Colorado continues to be a magnet for aerospace companies large and small. They’ve realized there’s really no place better for an aerospace business with a groundbreaking idea,” said J. J. Ament, CEO of the Metro Denver EDC. “We’ve built a large and collaborative environment focused on supporting and advancing innovation — and offer a warm welcome to the team from Orbit Fab. We’re thrilled to have you join us.”