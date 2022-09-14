I first met Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli during the 1990s. They were a smart, fiercely ambitious and fun couple with two kids and a nascent business empire. Even then, their creativity and relentless drive was striking.
Sam and Kathy moved relentlessly up the food chain, opening sizeable venues along the Academy Boulevard corridor, but they still welcomed risk and adventure. They found it Downtown.
By the mid-1990s, Tejon Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street featured spacious empty buildings that had once been home to banks and retail enterprises. The Guadagnolis snapped up these apparently useless old wrecks, and made plans to transform them into vast, airy clubs. It seemed counterintuitive, but as Sam later explained to me, it made perfect sense.
Since Downtown was “parking exempt,” they wouldn’t have to provide and maintain enormous adjacent parking lots, particularly since most of their business would be on weekend evenings. The more venues the better — the area could become a destination in itself. In 1998, they opened Rum Bay, Downtown’s first mega-club. Their big bet paid off spectacularly.
By the early 2000s, Sam and Kathy had created a Downtown empire, one visited by thousands of patrons every Friday and Saturday night. Many in the Downtown business community were appalled by the crowds, the noise and the turmoil. Single at the time, I was an occasional patron. There was an irritating $5 cover charge at the door, but I figured that it was just there to keep out folks who wanted to party for free — so I asked Sam about it. “We have a lot of costs to cover,” Sam said. “Security, bands, staff and dealing with people who’ve had too much to drink and stopping fights. That cover charge is great, but we do really well with food and drinks. The extra money is good, though and it makes people think that they’re in a special place — and they are.”
“How much does it bring in?” I asked.
“We get about 2,500 people in each of the two big clubs every weekend,” Sam replied with a big grin. “So you figure it out.”
Was he really getting $25,000 in cash every weekend? It was money for nothing — Maybe a million bucks a year. And why was sleepy old Downtown suddenly so popular?
“It’s very easy to get to, particularly from the military bases, the colleges and all the singles on the Westside,” Sam and Kathy told me a couple of weeks later. “Plenty of street parking on weekends and there’s the parking structure at Kiowa and Nevada.”
The money rolled in for a few more years, until the Great Recession slowed the economy. In 2010, Sam and Kathy decided to close Rum Bay and — far from abandoning the Downtown club scene — remodel and reopen.
“We thought it’d last for three, four years,” Sam told the Business Journal in 2010, “but here we are after 12 years. It’s always done well, and it’s been the busiest club in the state for several of those years. We’ve made a few changes, but now it’s time to redo everything.”
Rum Bay closed for good at 2 a.m. on July 18, 2010. By the afternoon of July 20, much of the building’s interior had been gutted. Workmen carried 16-foot lengths of clear, century-old Douglas fir planks through the front door to a waiting container.
“No, you can’t have these!” Sam told a reporter. “I’m not throwing these away. You can’t buy timber like this. They’re being recycled in another 100-year-old building that I own out in Ellicott.”
As to why the couple decided to make such a substantial financial commitment during economically difficult times, Guadagnoli’s response was brief.
“When you’re going through hell,” Sam said, “don’t slow down. That’s what Winston Churchill said.”
The Mansion replaced Rum Bay, Cowboys kept galloping along and the Guadagnolis kept creating new projects. Attracted by the long-desolate South Nevada commercial strip, Sam and Kathy acquired properties, tore down the old and built anew. Sam passed away Sunday; he’s gone now, but hardly forgotten. I hope and expect that Kathy and his sons will carry on the family’s clear-eyed entrepreneurial spirit, and give future reporters and columnists a lot of juicy stories.
Hail and farewell, Sam!