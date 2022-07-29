All my Dem friends are chortling happily over the calm reveals of the Jan. 6 congressional committee, hoping that the fiendish Donald Trump will be indicted, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison for any of many high crimes and misdemeanors. They’re delighted that Trumpista Republicans boycotted the committee, allowing the truth to be told. Forget the polls —Trump’s history, and so is the GOP … right?
Wrong. Those crazy right-wingers knew exactly what they were doing. They know that President Joe Biden is the only Democratic candidate that Trump could beat in 2024; they know that they can’t publicly break with him without endangering themselves politically and they know that some Dems are ready to toss Biden into the dustbin of history. Trump remains a power player, but Repubs want to win, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks like a winner.
By refusing to participate in the committee, Kevin McCarthy and his “loyal” House Republicans managed to throw Trump to the wolves and defang him as a viable candidate.
If the GOP takes both the House and the Senate in November, impotent Democrats will fight like hell — with each other. Biden won’t go quietly, and an alphabet soup of contenders and pretenders will preen and posture as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s case against Trump slowly unravels. We may have to deal with a recession, an unending war in Ukraine and periodic climate emergencies. Dems can only pray for stable prices, falling interest rates, soaring wages and a booming economy. Dream on, kids!
Yet it was wonderful to watch the Jan. 6 committee and see the emergence of two American heroes: Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Colorado College alumna Liz Cheney. These conservative women have reminded us that character counts for everything, and that we put far too much emphasis on political beliefs. I hope that Rep. Cheney can somehow win reelection in Wyoming this November, and that Cassidy gets a great new job — and if not, couldn’t they both move to Colorado? Now that the state GOP has decisively rejected its lunatic right (except she whose name must not be written), there might be room here for truth, justice and the American way.
But enough of politics — it’s almost football season! CU, CSU, AFA, Broncos: I hope they all win. Alas, I don’t expect that CU will ever repeat that magical 1990 National Championship season (at least in my lifetime!), but both CSU and the AFA have a shot at winning the Mountain West. And maybe Russell Wilson will do a Tom Brady, and take us to the Super Bowl. That’d make up for the epic beatdown he orchestrated in 2014, when the Seahawks creamed the Broncos 43-8. We do know how to lose big in the biggest game; remember 1990 when the 49’ers destroyed us 55-10?
The then-current witticism: Speed Limit 55, Broncos 10.
Being a passionate fan is fun, but football is a business. Consider that 77- year-old Walmart heir Rob Walton will soon become the majority owner of the Broncos, for which he and a few minority owners will plunk down $4.65 billion. Walton’s net worth is estimated to be around $58 billion, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens. Will he simply abandon our creaky old Denver stadium, and build a SuperBowl worthy venue somewhere in the Burbs? At 77, he’ll have to move fast if he wants to sit in the owner’s suite in the new stadium. At that age, the grim reaper often makes unannounced visits.
The CSU Rams tossed their former coach a few months ago and hired Jay Norvell from Mountain West rival Nevada. There’s a tinge of desperation here, since Ram football hasn’t fared well since the $220 million Canvas Stadium opened in 2017. As we know, our hometown Air Force Falcons are projected to have a great season — watch ‘em beat Colorado in September!
Sports unite, politics divide and we have great teams to unite us, but we lack women’s professional sports. Wouldn’t it be great to have the National Women’s Soccer League here, or the WNBA? Phil Anschutz, take notice; I’d buy season tickets…