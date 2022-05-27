Suppose you were given the job of designing a model municipal government? I don’t know what you’d create, but I doubt whether your model would replicate the curious structure of our city.
A well-compensated strong mayor seems suitable for a city of 650,000 or so, but a nine-person unpaid city council? Yeah, I know they get a miserly stipend of $6,250 annually, as well as a few thousand bucks for expenses, but that’s peanuts. Being a councilmember is a de facto full-time job, meaning that service on council is reserved for the wealthy, the retired, or folks with a high-earning spouse and no small kids to care for. If we paid ’em $25 an hour for 52, 40-hour weeks, they’d get $52,000. That seems reasonable for public service, although it’s less than half as much as El Paso County commissioners collect.
Yet council has power and responsibility, serving as the board of Colorado Springs Utilities, over which the mayor has no say. CSU is a multibillion-dollar behemoth, and few councilors (if any!) would be qualified to serve on the board of a comparable private-sector company. Council also makes land-use decisions, thereby continually shaping and reshaping the built landscape.
Our hybrid government wasn’t designed — it just happened. When many in the business community were fed up with the quarrelsome incompetence that had come to define our nearly century-old city manager form of government, a nonpartisan coalition hammered out a citizen-initiated “strong mayor” amendment to the charter. In November 2010, Colorado Springs voters approved the amendment by a 60-40 margin. The campaign committee had raised a total of $960,739, which enabled proponents of the new form of government to wage a ferocious, credible and highly visible campaign.
Thanks to the city’s “single subject” ordinance, enacted post-TABOR to prevent sweeping multiple-subject amendments, the initiative’s authors could only address the powers of the mayor. That’s why we have a bifurcated municipal government.
Steve Bach, the city’s first strong mayor, found himself under continual assault from councilors who couldn’t adjust to the new order. For example, Bach wanted to nix the scrubbers on the Martin Drake Power Plant and decommission it. Doing so would have saved CSU hundreds of millions, but council loved the old coal-burner. The fighting continued, Bach declined to run again and John Suthers took his place in 2015.
As if by magic, the squabbling stopped, the dysfunction ended and Suthers led us out of the Slough of Despond to the broad, sunlit uplands of prosperous optimism. He understood that he had to lead, inspire and manage. Unlike any previous mayor, he had led large governmental organizations and served as a high-level elected official. He wasn’t a cheerleader — he was a CEO. He pushed through tax increases, fixed the damn roads, settled lawsuits with Pueblo and the Environmental Protection Agency, and created a new era of good feelings. He’s termed out in 2023 — who can replace him?
Announced candidates include Darryl Glenn, Longinos Gonzales Jr., Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams. Of the four, businessman/entrepreneur Mobolade has an enthusiastic base of support while Williams has deep experience in state and local government and was a particularly effective secretary of state. Glenn, like Williams, has served on both city council and the county commission while Gonzales is in his second county commissioner term. They all have worthy résumés, but only Williams has anything like the breadth and depth that Suthers brought to the office. I suspect that two or three other qualified candidates will join the pack (Tom Strand? Sallie Clark?) — there’s plenty of time. It’d be great if one of the powerhouse women in the business community decided to run… we’ll see!
Will the new mayor inherit a prosperous estate in the sunlit uplands, or will she/he have to do a Suthers and pull us out of the Slough of Despond? I dunno — I’ve given up on predicting the future, having somehow failed to predict Donald Trump, the pandemic, the insurrection, war, inflation and a new puppy at home. So I’m not going to worry about our new mayor — unless Lauren Boebert decides to run…