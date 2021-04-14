The vaccine rollout in El Paso County is swiftly ramping up, according to a news release issued by the county's Public Health department. As of April 11, one out of every three eligible individuals 16 and older in the county has been vaccinated.
Data through Sunday, April 12:
- Total doses administered: 323,329
- People vaccinated: 203,095
- People fully vaccinated: 129,023
- Seven-day average daily doses administered: 4,794
- Percentage of vaccine-eligible people (16+) vaccinated: 35.7%
- Percentage of vaccine-eligible people (16+) fully vaccinated: 22.7%
- El Paso County is now vaccinating 16 and older
To access the latest vaccine numbers for El Paso County, see the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
County surpasses 300,000 doses administered
On April 10, El Paso County surpassed 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered, with vaccine administration continuing to increase in pace. The first 100,000 doses were administered in 61 days, the second 100,000 doses were administered in 30 days, and the third 100,000 doses were administered in 24 days, the release said.
Colorado to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine administration
In response to the joint announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration — and out of an abundance of caution — today the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force alerted providers to temporarily pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The pause is expected to have minimal impact on the vaccination efforts in the county. Of the 323,329 doses administered to El Paso County residents, 9,219 were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (approximately 3 percent).
Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago "is considered at very low risk for any serious side effects," the release said. "If a person has received the vaccine within the last three weeks and develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, they should contact their health care provider. These are different from the flu-like symptoms people may normally experience after a vaccine. Providers should report any adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System."
Appointments available for Calhan vaccination clinic
El Paso County Public Health is teaming up with the El Paso County Fair and Events Center and Walgreens to host a vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17 at the El Paso County Fairgrounds. The clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people aged 16 and older. American Sign Language interpretation will be available as well as Spanish translators.
Anyone 16 and older can schedule appointments for Saturday, April 17. This vaccination event will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- To schedule an appointment on Saturday, April 17, click here:
Highlights from recent COVID-19 vaccination efforts in El Paso County
As part of continued efforts to expand equitable access to the vaccine, community partners such as The Resource Exchange, Arc Pikes Peak Region, The Independence Center and Hillside Community Center have hosted vaccine clinics in several local neighborhoods, the release said. These clinics are part of targeted strategies to reduce barriers and increase access to COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 500 people received their first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine at these equity clinics, according to the release.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System opens up vaccine eligibility
The VA has opened a walk-in clinic in Colorado Springs at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The clinic accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. The number of available vaccines for walk-ins will be allocated each morning. If supplies run out, veterans will be offered an appointment for a later date and time.
Spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients who wish to receive a vaccine from the VA can sign up at va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Once registered, they should allow at least one business day before going to the walk-in clinic to get the vaccine.
Veterans enrolled with the VA can text “Vaccine” to 53079 to schedule a vaccine appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by phone 24/7 at 888-336-8262. For more information, visit VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.
For individuals who are looking to get connected to a vaccine provider:
- The provider list and interactive map are available on El Paso County Public Health’s website.
- Call 2-1-1.
- Text “vaccine” (for English) for “vacuna” (for Spanish) to 667873.