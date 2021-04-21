A quarter of eligible El Paso County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to a news release issued by the county's Public Health department. In addition, the El Paso County and Colorado Springs Vaccine Consortium is expanding outreach and efforts to vaccinate residents and community members as quickly, efficiently and conveniently as possible, the release said.
“With one in four eligible residents now fully vaccinated in El Paso County and approximately 40 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose, we continue to see progress,” El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said in the release. “It’s important to keep this momentum going. Each week, we are adding additional locations, enhancing outreach and providing convenient opportunities for people to get vaccinated. The speed at which we can increase vaccination rates is critical to the health protection of our community and a thriving economy.”
Data through Monday, April 19, including federal estimates:
- Total doses administered: 359,732 (422,500 with federal estimates)
- People vaccinated: 223,182 (262,000 with federal estimates)
- People fully vaccinated: 145,524 (169,400 with federal estimates)
- Seven-day average daily doses administered: 4,818
- Percentage of vaccine-eligible people (16+) vaccinated: 39.2% (46% with federal estimates)
- Percentage of vaccine-eligible people (16+) fully vaccinated: 25.6% (30% with federal estimates)
To access the latest vaccine numbers for El Paso County, see the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
Vaccine rates among veterans increase significantly
Southern Colorado veterans are quickly responding to the VA’s expanding vaccination opportunities. Initial dose COVID-19 vaccinations administered by VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in Colorado Springs jumped more than 40 percent over the past week.
Matthews-Vu and UCHealth have both developed a COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling tool:
- Current patients age 16 and older of Matthews-Vu are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider for the vaccine. All scheduling can be done directly online at matthewsvu.com.
- Any Coloradan age 18 and older can self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination online through UCHealth by visiting uchealth.org/access-my-health-connection. People do not need to be a UCHealth patient to receive a vaccine. UCHealth will open general scheduling to Coloradans age 16 and older on May 3.
Appointments available in El Paso County
- Mission Medical Center, a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides free health care to uninsured, under-insured, and low-income individuals, will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at 2125 E. La Salle St. in Colorado Springs. The first clinic will be on Friday, April 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The second clinic will be held Monday, April 26 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. The Moderna vaccine is approved for use in people over age 18. To register, visit missionmedicalclinic.org/events.html or call 719-219-3402.
- The VA will give vaccinations to all veterans, including those not eligible to enroll in VA health care, spouses of veterans and caregivers not enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program. A walk-in clinic opened at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs. The site accepts walk-ins Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Non-enrolled veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients are asked to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine and allow at least one business day before presenting to a walk-in site.
Veterans enrolled with VA Eastern Colorado can text "Vaccine" to 53079 to self-schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by phone 24/7 at 888-336-8262. Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
- The state’s Community Vaccination Site at The Broadmoor World Arena is operating four days a week, Friday through Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. If you are eligible to receive a vaccine register here. Those with questions, and those who need to register by phone, may call 720-263-5737.
For individuals who are looking to get connected to a vaccine provider:
o The provider list and map are available on El Paso County Public Health’s website.
o Call 2-1-1.
o Text “vaccine” (for English) for “vacuna” (for Spanish) to 667873.