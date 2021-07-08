The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Eastern Workforce Centers, in partnership with Morgan Community College, are opening a new Workforce Center in Limon.
"The opening of the new Workforce Center comes as an increasing number of Coloradans are returning to work," a news release said. "The Limon Workforce Center offers job seekers no-cost career counseling services, connections to educational and training opportunities, and more. Local employers can also take advantage of the Workforce Center’s services, which include assistance with recruiting skilled talent they need to grow, education about tax credits and training reimbursements, and more."
The Workforce Center is located at the Morgan Community College campus building at 333 M Ave.
The location will be staffed on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Fort Morgan Workforce Center at 970-867-9401 but are not required to access services during office hours. Services are always available virtually by calling the above number, or by accessing job information online through ConnectingColorado.com.