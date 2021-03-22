The nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors announced the launch of the Colorado Springs Solar Co-op "to help area residents go solar," according to a news release.
“We’re excited to launch Colorado Springs’ first solar co-op,” Bryce Carter, Colorado program director for Solar United Neighbors, said in the release. “It will help area homeowners and business owners join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power. Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly.”
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Colorado Springs.
"Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality," the release said.
SUN is working with Southeast Colorado Renewable Energy Society and the Peak Alliance for a Sustainable Future to educate area homeowners and businesses about solar energy and about the co-op.
"Given their successful track record across Colorado, SECRES is thrilled to partner with fellow non-profit Solar United Neighbors in the Colorado Springs Solar Co-op,” Jim Riggins, president of SECRES, said in the release. “With the market cost of solar coming down 90% in the past eleven years, the extension of the 26% federal tax credit, Colorado Springs Utilities solar rebates, and the bulk purchase discounts of this co-op, it has never been more beneficial than today to install solar. The Colorado Springs Solar Co-op offers home and business owners a tremendous opportunity to lower their energy costs through clean solar energy."
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar, the release said, adding members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
Additional co-op partners include the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, 350 COlorado Springs, Mountain Mama Natural Foods, Catamount Institute and the Pikes Peak Environmental Forum. The Colorado Springs Solar Co-op is supported with funding from the Leon Lowenstein Foundation.
SUN has hosted 10 solar co-ops in Colorado since 2019. It has helped more than 200 families go solar, building more than 1.3 megawatts of solar capacity and investing more than $3.2 million into our local communities.