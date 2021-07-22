Studio 809 Podcasts launched the new podcast, Making Democracy Work, on July 21. The first three episodes are a series about election security, with a focus on election audits and other election security issues in El Paso County and Colorado.
The new podcast is produced and hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak region. It’s a spinoff of their Making Democracy Work series that has been running as part of the Peak Town Square podcast.
Making Democracy Work has tackled topics like election fraud, the 2020 election, getting more involved in your community, the January 6 insurrection, and politics in general.
In the new podcast, Shelly Roehrs, spokesperson for the nonpartisan, nonprofit LWVPPR, interviews guest experts and offers in-depth voter information to help community members become more active and engaged.
It’s available on platforms including Studio809Podcasts.com, Amazon Music, Apple Podcast and Spotify. Find out more at studio809radio.com.