The new diverging diamond interchange at Powers Blvd and Research Parkway opens to traffic tomorrow.
The diverging diamond interchange and overpass have replaced the old at-grade intersection, so traffic on Powers can flow without having to stop at traffic signals. Diverging diamond interchanges eliminate last-minute lane changes and mean better sight distance at turns, resulting in fewer crashes.
Today’s announcement from the Colorado Department of Transportation said crews will reinstate through access on Research Parkway under the new Colorado Highway 21 (Powers) bridge and remove the current hook ramps north and south of the interchange.
Crews will continue paving operations on Powers between mile points 149 and 151 in the coming weeks, requiring nighttime single lane closures.
The new intersection is one of a handful of diverging diamond intersections in the state — another is also here in the Springs, at Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street.
Watch CDOT’s video on how to drive a diverging diamond interchange here.
For more on the project visit codot.gov/projects/co-21-research-parkway-interchange-study/construction or email powersandresearch@gmail.com