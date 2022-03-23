Colorado has a new interactive business and economic indicator dashboard designed to help leaders make important business decisions.
The Colorado Secretary State’s office and the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business launched the Colorado Business and Economic Indicator Dashboard, which shows updated monthly information on key economic statistics and trends that impact the state’s businesses.
It also provides monthly summaries of business filing statistics from the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as other relevant economic metrics.
The dashboard employs a user-friendly interface with charts and tables on multiple tabs, as well as interactive filters.
The dashboard includes metrics such as:
- new business filings
- existing entity renewals
- delinquencies
- dissolutions
- trade names
- trademarks
- economic data (e.g., GDP, employment)
The dashboard will be a monthly compendium of the quarterly Economic Indicators Report produced by the Secretary of the State’s office and Leeds Business Research Division.
“The business environment is dynamic, and getting timely economic information is vital to making important business decisions,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.
The Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office for more than a decade to summarize and analyze business filings in the state.
“The Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center has access to valuable data about startups and business health in the state," said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division at Leeds School of Business.
"The Colorado Business and Economic Indicators Dashboard couples business filings data with other state and national economic metrics and presents the data in a highly interactive and engaging visualization."