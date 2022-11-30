The national nonprofit Cohen Veterans Network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families has opened a new location in Colorado Springs.
The 5,000-square-foot Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic on Aerotech Drive is the 23rd CVN clinic in the United States, and the first in Colorado.
CVN clinics emphasize making it easy to get mental health care, Gov. Jared Polis said in his remarks at yesterday's opening. “Making sure our veterans don't need to jump through hoops to get the help they need is a critical part of making sure Colorado honors those who have served our nation,” he said.
“According to Defense Department data, tragically, suicides among active duty service members increased more than 40 percent in the last five years,” Polis said.
“We all know that service members — especially those who have been deployed — experience a high amount of stress and trauma and burnout, facing life-and-death situations that many of us can only imagine, that can often lead to mental health challenges throughout their lives and especially upon reintegration into civilian life,” he added.
CVN President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan, an Army veteran with 30 years of experience in military behavioral health, said CVN is “the largest nonprofit mental health system exclusively for veterans across the country — and we’re really proud of that.
“We are a nonprofit, but we're built like a for-profit organization,” Hassan explained, “meaning [CVN’s philanthropist founder Steven A. Cohen] has given us the resources so we don't have to skimp, so we don't have to cut corners, so that we can train our folks, so we can pay them better. What comes with that is quality and high performance.
"And so that's how we view our work: We are a nonprofit by tax code, but we operate like a for-profit franchise that’s excelling.”
Hassan said Colorado Springs’ Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic is “about a $2 million-a-year clinic” with staff “deeply committed to providing accessible, high-quality care to the veteran, active duty and military family community statewide.”
"The opening of the clinic in a community of five military installations is a pivotal moment for the mental health landscape in Southern Colorado," he added.
In addition to offering mental health care across the state with CVN Telehealth face-to-face video therapy, the new Colorado Springs clinic will offer in-person appointments to meet the needs of the more than 40,000 military service members, post-9/11 veterans, and their family members living in the Springs.
CVN offers client-centered therapy for mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, anger, grief, loss, domestic relations, PTSD, and children’s behavioral concerns.
Care is available to all post-9/11 veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of combat experience, role while in uniform or discharge status. CVN also treats active duty service members with a TRICARE referral as well as the entire military family, including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers and others.
Since its inception in 2016, CVN has served more than 45,000 clients nationwide, provided more than 300,000 telehealth sessions, and has grown to 23 clinics. More information is at cohenveteransnetwork.org.