Six new sculptures and six new murals are coming to Colorado Springs from June 1, for the annual Art on the Streets exhibition.
Art on the Streets celebrates the power of art in public spaces, turning Downtown streets into a yearlong outdoor art exhibit.
The works from this year’s exhibition were drawn from 95 proposals from artists worldwide and selected by jurors Dr. Joy Armstrong, program director for Inside Out Youth Services and former curator of modern and contemporary art, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College; Michael Chavez, public art program manager for the City & County of Denver; and Julie Maguire, director of the Brett Weston Archive and curator of Green Box Arts Festival.
Selection was based on artistic merit, plus placemaking and social impact.
Two Pikes Peak region artists are represented this year, four from elsewhere in Colorado, five from elsewhere in the United States, and one from Canada.
Selected artists include:
Brenda Biondo, Manitou Springs
Kim Carlino, Easthampton, Massachusetts
Su Kaiden Cho, Colorado Springs
Francis Fox, Boise, Idaho
Kelly Goff, Norton, Massachusetts
Hootnannie, Los Angeles, California
Michael Krondl, Brooklyn, New York
Mono Sourcil, Verdun, QC, Canada
Juls Mendoza, Denver
Collin Parson, Lakewood
Joshua Ware, Denver
Jeff Wise, Durango
Founded in 1998, Art on the Streets was created by Downtown Partnership and its charitable nonprofit arm, Downtown Ventures.