Ntiva Inc., a provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services and telecom solutions, has acquired Colorado Springs IT services and support company Navakai.
Navakai was founded in 2001 by Shawn Morland and Davin Neubacher to provide managed IT services and support in the Rocky Mountain region.
The Navakai team now has a 98 percent customer retention rate.
The acquisition, announced Oct. 15, was completed Oct. 1. Navakai will be Ntiva’s regional hub in the Rocky Mountain region.
“We have been partnering with Navakai for the last few years with the expectation that they would be our platform to formally expand into our fourth region, the Rocky Mountains,” said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. “We're excited to be reinforcing our CORE values with the addition of the Navakai team, and eagerly anticipate joining forces to offer best-in-class services, support and security to our mutual clients."
The acquisition will provide additional growth opportunities, resources and expertise for Navakai, said Neubacher.
"Our name may be changing, but our mission remains the same — building strong relationships and creating lasting partnerships while delivering high-value services,” Neubacher said. “We feel that culturally our companies have a lot in common and are excited about growing the region together."
This acquisition further expands Ntiva’s footprint, which currently includes Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New York, West Virginia, South Florida, Southern California and Washington, D.C.
Ntiva provides businesses across the United States with advanced technology expertise and support. Ntiva’s ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance, according to a news release.
The dollar amount of the acquisition was not disclosed.