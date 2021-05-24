The National Cybersecurity Center has launched a 50-state initiative to train state leaders on thwarting cyber threats. The initiative comes on the heels of the high-profile Colonial Pipeline hack, which cost the company more than $4 million in ransom.
"This past week, the Colonial Pipeline in Georgia was taken down by bad cyber actors, triggering state governments around the country to reassess their cyber preparedness," said a news release issued by the NCC.
Cybersecurity for State Leaders, a nationwide awareness initiative led by the Nation Cybersecurity Center and supported by Google, "aims to bring best practices in cybersecurity to state lawmakers and their staff in all 50 states — with live virtual events. In addition to the live events that feature state-specific discussions of cybersecurity, leaders will also have access to the training in an on demand, self-paced curriculum available online at any time," the release said.
This nonpartisan training curriculum will prepare lawmakers and state government staff through training in the ecosystem of cybersecurity, common types of cyber attacks, how and why cyber attacks work, and best practices on how to protect against cyber threats.
“The recent attack on Colonial Pipeline demonstrates once again how vulnerable our lives have become to cybersecurity breaches,” Mark Weatherford, chief strategy officer at the NCC and former chief information security officer of California, said in the release. “The pipeline industry is only one of a number of critical infrastructures that can be exploited just like Colonial, proving once again that no single person, government, or business is immune from cyber threats. The single best thing we as individuals can do is to continuously educate ourselves on the cyber-threat environment to strengthen our security posture. Cybersecurity for State Leaders is an excellent tool for state leaders to guard themselves, their state, their staffs, and their citizens against potential cyber breaches and help protect our democracy.”
Register for the Cybersecurity for State Leaders Training here: cyberforstateleaders.org/register-for-training.
For more information on Cybersecurity for State Leaders, visit cyberforstateleaders.org.